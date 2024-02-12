Warm and breezy Monday, with temperatures close to record highs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm and breezy start to the week, as a south, southwest wind will send daytime highs into the mid 80s.

Monday will be close to record highs, with 87 degrees in West Palm Beach.

In addition it will be breezy with gusts over 20 mph. However, there is a cool front off to the west of Florida.

The front will trigger some strong storms across the southeast, but by the time it reaches Palm Beach County Monday night, it will be much weaker.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast could see a spotty shower or two Monday night.

Lows will be in the 60s. Behind the front Tuesday, expect cooler and less humid air.

The winds will come out of the northwest, which will bring seasonal weather for most of the week.

The next chance for rain will be on Sunday.