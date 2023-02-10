Very humid and warm Friday ahead of weekend cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Very humid and warm this Friday with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. A slight chance for showers later in the afternoon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Temperatures could get closer to the mid 80s on Saturday. Showers and a few storms likely in the afternoon Saturday and another round at night as front arrives.

The front clears very early hours on Sunday, so there may still be cloudy skies in the morning, then sunshine by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will dip to the mid and upper 50s Sunday morning. The afternoon will be much cooler with highs in the low and mid 70s for Sunday's highs in the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast.

The temperatures will tumble even more to the chilly low 50s and even 40s in the Treasure Coast by Monday morning. Highs on Monday in the 60s on the Treasure Coast and lower 70s across the Palm Beaches.

Then the forecast has the low 80s returning by mid-week.