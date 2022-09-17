Unsettled and soggy at times this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weakening stationary front lies across the peninsula and combined with an upper-air low pressure system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico it all adds up to a continued unsettled weather pattern for South Florida through the weekend.

There'll be breaks in between the showers & storms today and tomorrow but when it does rain it's possible we'll see some localized flooding from some heavier downpours.

These two systems will either dissipate or move away but not until early next week, so the rain chances stay high through Monday and Tuesday.

Drier air will move in by midweek and it could be unusually dry by late-week as Fiona should be passing to our east by then pulling in drier air on the western side of the storm.

TODAY: Showers & storms likely, localized flooding possible. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: East 10

TONIGHT: Showers & storms, especially early. Spotty showers later. Lows: Mid 70s Winds: East 5

TOMORROW: More showers & storms likely. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: ENE 10