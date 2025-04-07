Turning up the heat! Near records highs today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: Small craft advisory, High Risk for rip currents

Hot and Humid today with near record highs. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the area. Records for the day are 90 in West Palm Beach and Vero Beach, and 92 for Ft Pierce. Rain chances remain slim and the wind will be gusty out of South 20-25mph. There is a small craft advisory for boaters and a high risk for rip currents for beach goers.

Tuesday night will have some lingering showers and turning cooler with lows in the low-mid 60s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, and a passing showers as winds swing back around to the north/northeast. Highs will be more comfortable, in the upper 70s and humidity will lower.

Thursday will be nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A slight chance for a few showers.

Friday looks real nice with highs in the low 80s and lots of sunshine.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Another front will move through Friday night cooling us down and clearing out for a very nice weekend of sunshine and comfortable temps in the upper 70s to near 80.