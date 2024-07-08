Turning up the heat in all of Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today is going to be a hot and humid one out there! High temperatures in the lower 90s.

We will all be feeling the heat as a heat advisory is issued for almost all of us across the sunshine state through 6 pm. Heat indices will range from 105 to 110 this afternoon.

Expect to see scattered showers and storms possible after 4 pm this afternoon. As far as the storms, I do not expect to see anything severe, but a few storms could be strong this evening. Most of the storms will exist from 4 PM through 9 PM tonight.

Tropical moisture will move into the area this week. This means greater instability, which will lead to higher rain chances each and every single day.

No day looks to be a complete washout for rain chances doing increase as we get into the later end of this work week.

Temperatures remain hot and humid in the lower 90s each day again due to that tropical moisture in the area. Please take advantage of the AC intake frequent water breaks throughout this week.