Tropics watch: Two tropical waves with potential to develop

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted two areas in the tropics with a low chance to develop over the next 7 days.

The first one is already in the Caribbean and will encounter a more favorable environment over the weekend as it approaches the Yucatan and then the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It will not have any effect on our weather.

The latest wave is located in the far eastern Atlantic, south of the Cabo Verde islands. It will also encounter a more favorable area over the weekend and has a low potential to develop at this time. Still too early to tell where it will go after that, but it's at least past the 4th of July time period before getting anywhere near the US.

From the NHC:



1. Western Caribbean/Southwestern Gulf of Mexico (AL94): A tropical wave located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves quickly westward at around 25 mph. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for some gradual development late this week over the western Caribbean Sea or over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the weekend.* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent. 2. Eastern Tropical Atlantic:A tropical wave centered a couple of hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible this weekend and into early next week while it moves generally westward across the central and western tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.