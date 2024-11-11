Watch Now
TROPICS: What's happening with this area in the Caribbean?

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast for the afternoon of Nov. 11, 2024.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As we head into the last three official weeks of hurricane season, the WPTV First Alert Weather team is watching one area for possible tropical development.

There is a newly highlighted area in the southwest Caribbean where a broad area of low pressure will likely form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

The system has a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

"As far as the impact for us here at home, I believe we're gonna stay really well protected with a series of cold fronts," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Frances Peyton said. "So it won't be too much concern to us. But looking to bring a lot of rainfall to parts of Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula within the next week."

The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.

