TROPICS: What we're learning about this area in the Caribbean

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The WPTV First Alert Weather team on Tuesday continues to watch an area in the Caribbean Sea for possible tropical development over the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the area a medium chance for development in the long term, around the end of the week or weekend.

The NHC said a "tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend."

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist James Wieland said conditions are favorable for development. WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa added that while there is a lot of uncertainty with this area, it doesn't look like it will make its way toward Florida.

"I don't see this particular area of concern headed our way," Correa said. "However, could be an impact for Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba, even the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos."

Once it develops, Wieland said we will have a better idea on where it may go.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.