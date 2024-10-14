TROPICS: We've got this wave, plus a new area in the Caribbean

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The WPTV First Alert Weather team on Monday is watching two areas of unsettled weather for possible tropical development.

First, Invest 94L is located in the middle of the Atlantic, a few a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, with limited showers and storms. It has a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.

WPTV

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

It will move into a more favorable area for development once it gets closer to the Caribbean at the end of the week.

Right now, models are showing some strengthening before weakening and dying out near the Dominican Republic. It looks like we will have big high pressure along the east coast over the weekend, serving as a blocker to keep the future storm either weak or away from us.

WPTV

Also, there's an area of disturbed weather in the central Caribbean that could develop this week.

It's not yet highlighted by the National Hurricane Center, but it probably will be soon as models are showing it spinning up at the end of the week.

Because of the front coming Wednesday and high pressure building in behind it, this one should also stay to our south, possibly impacting Nicaragua and Honduras.

WPTV

The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.