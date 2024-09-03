TROPICS: Watching two areas for possible development

The first is moving the southern Caribbean and will enter a more favorable zone for potential tropical development.

We could see this wave becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next several days as it pushes towards the Yucatán Peninsula. It has a 40% chance of developing in the next 7 days.

The second is off the west coast of Africa and just south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

This is an area of disorganized thunderstorms. There is a decent amount of Saharan dust pulling off the west coast as well, which could limit development in the near term.

Looking more long term, there are favorable conditions in the Atlantic for tropical development over the next few days. For now it has a 40% chance of development.

