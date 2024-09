Tropical Depression Gordon continues to spin around in the middle of the Atlantic.

The storm is no threat to any land mass. Eventually it will start to work its way towards the North and will re-strengthen into a tropical storm by the end of the week.

Long range models eventually take that system into the North Atlantic where it's simply dissipates.

So for now, there is no threat to land. The rest of the tropics remain quiet.

