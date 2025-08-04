TROPICS: Tropical Storm Dexter forms, NHC tracking 2 other areas of potential development

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking three areas in the Atlantic.

Tropics Update Aug. 4, 2025 AM

Tropical Storm Dexter formed overnight and continues to churn off the coast of the mid-Atlantic, moving away towards east-northeast at around 10 mph. This system will encounter a lot of wind shear, which isn't optimal for tropical development. This doesn't pose a threat to us outside of increased wave heights along the entire southeast coast and increased rip current risks.

WPTV

Another area highlighted by the NHC is behind Dexter, where the trough is allowing for low-pressure development. It has a 30% chance of forming in the next seven days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A third system is slowly pulling off the west coast of Africa and has a moderate chance of tropical development in the next week. The next named storm would be Erin.

WPTV

In the third week of August, the Climate Prediction Center has the central Atlantic highlighted as an area that looks to be favorable for tropical development.