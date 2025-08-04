Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Dexter forms, NHC tracking 2 other areas of potential development

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking three systems in the Atlantic.
Tropics Update Aug. 4, 2025 AM
Tropics Aug. 4, 2025
Posted
and last updated

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking three areas in the Atlantic.

Tropics Update Aug. 4, 2025 AM

Tropical Storm Dexter formed overnight and continues to churn off the coast of the mid-Atlantic, moving away towards east-northeast at around 10 mph. This system will encounter a lot of wind shear, which isn't optimal for tropical development. This doesn't pose a threat to us outside of increased wave heights along the entire southeast coast and increased rip current risks.

Tropical Storm Dexter Aug. 4, 2025

Another area highlighted by the NHC is behind Dexter, where the trough is allowing for low-pressure development. It has a 30% chance of forming in the next seven days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A third system is slowly pulling off the west coast of Africa and has a moderate chance of tropical development in the next week. The next named storm would be Erin.

TROPICS development Aug. 4, 2025

In the third week of August, the Climate Prediction Center has the central Atlantic highlighted as an area that looks to be favorable for tropical development.

CPC AUGUST WEEK 3 Aug. 4, 2025

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Swell in the forecast!!

James Wieland