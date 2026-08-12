TROPICS: Tropical depression likely to form in Atlantic within 48 hours

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to track three areas for possible development in the Atlantic.

A system with a more likely chance of developing is located in the central Tropical Atlantic. The NHC says a tropical depression will likely form within the next couple of days as the system moves west to west-northwest in the central tropical Atlantic. This system currently has a 80% chance of development over the next 48 hours.

The latest weather models have the system becoming a tropical storm as it moves towards the Lesser Antilles.

WPTV

Another low in the central subtropical Atlantic has a 50% chance of becoming short-lived tropical storm in the next two days. As it pushes east-northeast, the disturbance is forecast to move into cooler waters where it will lose its tropical features later this week.

A tropical wave offshore the coast of Africa is producing disorganized storms. Conditions are generally conducive for development as the system continues to move west-northwest across the Atlantic. The NHC is currently giving this system a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

None of these systems look to impact the U.S. at this time, but the WPTV First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor the tropics and provide continuous updates.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide