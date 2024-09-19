TROPICS: Several areas of concern to watch

There are three areas the Hurricane Center is now watching.

One in the Gulf of Mexico. For now it has a moderate chance of developing into a Tropical Depression or Storm.

However, longer range models do spin up a tropical cyclone by the middle of next week. Long range predictions are still low confidence.

Some take it towards Mexico, others to the Panhandle. So it's still early, but an area to watch!

Out in the Atlantic...what used to be Gordon, is slowly pushing to the north.

It may redevelop in the next several days. Either way it is not a threat to any land.

There's also another wave that is no threat to anyone. Will eventually push into the North Atlantic too.

