Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: NHC continues to track 2 systems in Atlantic

Tropics Aug. 14, 2026
WPTV
Tropics Aug. 14, 2026
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A tropical wave in the Central Tropical Atlantic has become less organized compared to yesterday as the system moves into a region of increasing dry air. The Lesser Antiles can still expect to experience gusty winds and heavy rain Friday night and Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now giving this system a 30% chance of development within the next seven days, a considerable drop from yesterday when the system was given an 80% chance of formation.

Tropics

A tropical wave in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized storms several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verdo Islands. According to the NHC, environmental conditions are conducive for gradual development, with a tropical depression possibly forming late this week or the weekend.

The NHC gives this system a 50% chance of development over the next seven days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Continue to stay with WPTV First Alert Weather for up-to-date news on the tropics.

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE HURRICANE PREPARATION GUIDE HERE

JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Minimal now but a small bump up for the weekend.

James Wieland