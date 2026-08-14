TROPICS: NHC continues to track 2 systems in Atlantic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A tropical wave in the Central Tropical Atlantic has become less organized compared to yesterday as the system moves into a region of increasing dry air. The Lesser Antiles can still expect to experience gusty winds and heavy rain Friday night and Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now giving this system a 30% chance of development within the next seven days, a considerable drop from yesterday when the system was given an 80% chance of formation.

A tropical wave in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized storms several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verdo Islands. According to the NHC, environmental conditions are conducive for gradual development, with a tropical depression possibly forming late this week or the weekend.

The NHC gives this system a 50% chance of development over the next seven days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

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