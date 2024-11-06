TROPICS: Hurricane Rafael takes aim at Cuba, forecast to strengthen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rafael remained a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday morning and continues to strengthen as it approaches western Cuba.

It is forecast to become a Category 2 storm with 110 mph winds, but it will weaken slightly as it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Lower and Middle Florida Keys.

It should stay hurricane strength while in the southern Gulf of Mexico, but as it moves north it will encounter strong shear, dry air and cooler waters. This will weaken it rapidly as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

On its current track, South Florida will not see direct impacts, however, we will see some fringe effects as it will drag a tropical airmass over us which will increase rain chances and humidity over the next few days. It will still stay windy too through at least Thursday.

WPTV An area north of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next seven days.

We are also watching an area with a 30% increasing chance for development behind Rafael, north of the islands.

It is expected to move into the Bahamas Saturday then into south Florida on Sunday. Regardless of development or a named storm, we will see wind and rain chances pick up on Sunday and Monday.