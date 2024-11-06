Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: Hurricane Rafael takes aim at Cuba, forecast to strengthen

System to weaken when it enters Gulf of Mexico
Rafael remained a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday morning and continues to strengthen as it approaches western Cuba.
Hurricane Rafael, 4 a.m. Nov. 6, 2024
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rafael remained a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday morning and continues to strengthen as it approaches western Cuba.

It is forecast to become a Category 2 storm with 110 mph winds, but it will weaken slightly as it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Lower and Middle Florida Keys.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Rafael

It should stay hurricane strength while in the southern Gulf of Mexico, but as it moves north it will encounter strong shear, dry air and cooler waters. This will weaken it rapidly as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

On its current track, South Florida will not see direct impacts, however, we will see some fringe effects as it will drag a tropical airmass over us which will increase rain chances and humidity over the next few days. It will still stay windy too through at least Thursday.

An area north of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next seven days.
An area north of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next seven days.

We are also watching an area with a 30% increasing chance for development behind Rafael, north of the islands.

It is expected to move into the Bahamas Saturday then into south Florida on Sunday. Regardless of development or a named storm, we will see wind and rain chances pick up on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: More windchop. Watching tropics

James Wieland