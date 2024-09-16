Watch Now
TROPICS: Heavy surf building as a potential tropical system lashes the Carolinas

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight is building off of the Carolina Coast.

The storms will make landfall later today while producing up to 8" of rain.

A storm surge of up to 3 feet is possible for the Carolinas.

Wind gust up to 50 MPH will be possible as the storm pushes to the north.

Once it's on land, the storm will quickly dissipate.

Locally, the swells will build. Coastal flooding could be a concern since we are in the full moon cycle and tides will be running higher than normal. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in affect for the Treasure Coast.

Farther in the Atlantic, Tropical Depression Gordon continues to slowly move to the WNW.

It could become a bit stronger by the end of the week. No threat to any land.

