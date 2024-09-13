Depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Gordon. Where it's heading

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Depression 7 strengthened into Tropical Storm Gordon on Friday morning, but it's expected to stay out to sea and not impact any land masses.

The National Hurricane Center said at 11 a.m. that Gordon has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The system should move to the west over the next few days and then eventually turn to the north and northwest as it works its way into the north Atlantic.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Elsewhere in the tropics, two other waves — one in the central Atlantic and another off the southeast U.S. coast — have low chances of development.

Francine, meanwhile, has dissipated, but flooding remains a concern across parts of the Tennessee Valley and southeast, the NHC said.