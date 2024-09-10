TROPICS: Hurricane Francine to batter Texas and Louisiana

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Francine continues to strengthen as it nears the Gulf coast of Texas, and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday.

A hurricane, tropical storm, and storm surge watch are in effect for portions of Texas and Louisiana, all the way to the Mississippi and Alabama border.

Rainfall, flooding, and strong winds are the greatest threats for Texas and Louisiana.

Rainfall totals between 6" to 9" are possible, with some areas seeing higher totals. The combination of dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland.

Francine is projected to strengthen to a hurricane later on Tuesday.

Farther out in the Atlantic, the WPTV First Alert Weather team is watching two separate tropical waves. For now, one has a moderate chance of developing into a tropical storm, and the second has a high chance. Neither will affect our area.