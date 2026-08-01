TROPICS: Atlantic expected to remain quiet; no tropical development forecast through next week

The Atlantic Basin is expected to remain quiet, with no tropical cyclone development forecast over the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In its 8 a.m. EDT Saturday Tropical Weather Outlook, the National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next seven days across the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of America.\

First Alert Forecast: Saturday August 1, 2026 8am

The quiet forecast comes as the Atlantic hurricane season continues, with no areas currently being monitored for potential tropical development.

The National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Weather Outlooks daily during hurricane season to monitor areas that could develop into tropical depressions or tropical storms.

WPTV's First Alert Weather Team will continue monitoring the tropics and provide updates as conditions change.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

