TROPICS: 4 areas to keep an eye on

The NHC is watching an area of lower pressure off of the Carolina coast that may pick up some tropical characteristics is moves towards the Canadian Maritimes. It has a low chance of becoming a named systems as it moves over cooler waters this weekend.

A second area south of Cuba may develop once it's in the Bay of Campeche. It has a 30% chance.

And finally, there are two waves in the Atlantic that are battling unfavorable conditions. Neither is expected to become a tropical cyclone at the moment.

