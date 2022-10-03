National Hurricane Center monitors 2 tropical waves in Atlantic Ocean

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean.

A disturbance east of the Winward Islands has a 40% chance of development within the next five days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

"It's going to slowly work its way eventually into the southern Caribbean (Sea) over the next few days and it may become a tropical depression," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

Another wave farther out closer to Africa has a "much better chance" of development, Villanueva said.

"The computer models are spinning up a little cyclone with this one but then killing it off as we head into the next few days," he said.