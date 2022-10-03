Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

National Hurricane Center monitors 2 tropical waves in Atlantic Ocean

Disturbance near Winward Islands expected to move into Caribbean; other not expected to impact land
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean that could develop.
Posted at 10:14 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 10:14:16-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean.

A disturbance east of the Winward Islands has a 40% chance of development within the next five days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

"It's going to slowly work its way eventually into the southern Caribbean (Sea) over the next few days and it may become a tropical depression," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

Another wave farther out closer to Africa has a "much better chance" of development, Villanueva said.

"The computer models are spinning up a little cyclone with this one but then killing it off as we head into the next few days," he said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: North Swell this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019