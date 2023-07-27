Tropical wave in Atlantic Ocean has 40% chance of becoming depression

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A third tropical wave a couple of hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has an increased chance of becoming a depression.

Tropical cyclone formation chance over the next seven days rose to 40%, the National Hurricane Center said in an 8 p.m. EDT update Wednesday. Twenty-four hours earlier it was 20%.

"Conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system later this week, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic," NHC said.

Two other disturbances, one southwest of Bermuda and another over the southeastern Caribbean Sea, are no longer listed by NHC.