Tropical wave has high chance of development, three other areas to watch

As we head into the usual peak of hurricane season in September, there are four areas on interest brewing across the Atlantic.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 06:56:18-04

The two-month quiet spell in the tropics is over. As we head into the usual peak of hurricane season in September, there are four areas on interest brewing across the Atlantic.

Invest 91L is the only wave with a current high chance of development. It has an 80% chance of development in the next 5 days and 50% in the next two days.

Some dry air and wind shear could limit short-term development. However, both the GFS and Euro models support the disturbance overcoming those factors and possibly developing into a tropical depression as it passes just northwest of the Leeward Islands by the end of the week. Most models then have it turning back to sea.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

There is also an area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea, but the odds are just 20% for development.

Additionally, other tropical waves in the central Atlantic and eastern Atlantic similarly have a low-end chance of formation over the next 5 days, per the National Hurricane Center.

