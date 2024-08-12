Tropical wave expected to become next named system

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is working its way towards the Greater Antilles. It's still very disorganized, and not expected to form into a tropical cyclone until tomorrow. The next name on the list is Ernesto. The storm will first affect the British Virgin Islands and then by the time we get to Wednesday it's closer to Puerto Rico. At that point it is forecast to be a tropical storm. Then the storm starts to turn to the north and eventually the northeast by the time we get to Thursday and Friday. The forecast calls for the storm to be a category 2 hurricane by the end of the week as it approaches Bermuda. Computer models are in very good agreement that this system will eventually curve back out into the Atlantic. For now there is no threat to South florida. But our seas will start to build by the end of the week

