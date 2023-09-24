Watch Now
Tropical Storm Philippe expected to strengthen over next few days

Tropical Storm Philippe is on track to strengthen, but stay out to sea
Tropics
WPTV
Spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropics
Posted at 9:39 AM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 09:39:12-04

Post-Tropical Ophelia is producing heavy rain across the Mid-Atlantic states and could dump two to four inches of rain over the next 24 hours.

This rain could lead to flash flooding in spots.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical Storm Philippe has winds of 45 m.p.h and is moving west at 9 m.p.h.

It will continue to move west over the next couple of days, then it will encounter a weakness in the Bermuda high and curve north by mid-week.

Long range computer models are in good agreement with keeping this storm out to sea and away from the United States.

A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of formation over the next seven days.

A tropical depression could form mid-week as the system moves west-northwest into the Central Atlantic.

