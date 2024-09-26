Tropical Storm Issac forms, but won't impact U.S.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While all eyes are on Hurricane Helene as it pushes toward Florida, Tropical Storm Isaac rapidly formed in the north central Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday night.

The system will move quickly eastward toward Europe and will not affect the U.S.

WPTV

There aren't any watches or warnings for this system. However, swells could be expected for the island of Bermuda.

Strengthening is expected over the course of the next several days, but it appears that Issac will weaken prior to impacting parts of Europe.