Tropical Storm Ian forecast to 'rapidly intensify' on Sunday, track uncertain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to begin rapidly intensifying and become a hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane and tropical storm watches are now in effect for western Cuba.

Ian is now packing winds of 50 mph and moving west, northwest at 12 mph as of 5 a.m. Sunday.

The forecast cone continues to shift west, northwest with a large portion of South Florida no longer in the cone. However, WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist John Gerard said there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the storm's eventual track.

Ian is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and become a Category 4 hurricane this week.

The latest models show a hurricane could come ashore in the Florida Panhandle on Thursday at 8 p.m. as a Category 1 storm with 90 mph winds.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

* Grand Cayman

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

* Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

* Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

* Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque and Matanzas