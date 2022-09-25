Watch Now
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to 'rapidly intensify' on Sunday, track uncertain

Ian still forecast to become Category 4 hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to begin rapidly intensifying and become a hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.
Tropical Storm Ian 5 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022
Posted at 5:54 AM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 06:09:58-04

Hurricane and tropical storm watches are now in effect for western Cuba.

Ian is now packing winds of 50 mph and moving west, northwest at 12 mph as of 5 a.m. Sunday.

The forecast cone continues to shift west, northwest with a large portion of South Florida no longer in the cone. However, WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist John Gerard said there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the storm's eventual track.

Ian

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Ian is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and become a Category 4 hurricane this week.

The latest models show a hurricane could come ashore in the Florida Panhandle on Thursday at 8 p.m. as a Category 1 storm with 90 mph winds.

Ian Spaghetti

A hurricane warning is in effect for:
* Grand Cayman

A hurricane watch is in effect for:
* Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:
* Little Cayman and Cayman Brac
* Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque and Matanzas

