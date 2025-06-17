Tropical storm Erick forms in the eastern Pacific basin

While the Atlantic side continues to stay quiet in the tropics.

The Eastern Pacific remains active with its 5th straight named storm forming on Monday.

While Erick is just a minimal tropical storm now, it is expected to strengthen significantly over the next couple days, forecast to become a category 2 Hurricane before reaching the west coast of southern/central Mexico.

This will make it the second hurricane of the Pacific season. There are already Hurricane watches in effect from Punta Maldonado to San Agustin, including Puerto Escondido.

The storm is forecast to make landfall sometime on Thursday, likely producing heavy rainfall which could produce life threatening flooding and mudslides. There could also be a storm surge right along the coast near where the center crosses the coastline.