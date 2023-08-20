Tropical Storm Emily becomes fifth named storm of season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Emily became the fifth named storm of the season in the Atlantic on Sunday morning though it will be short-lived one, the National Hurricane Center said.

In an 11 a.m. EDT advisory, NHC said Emily had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving 10 mph west-northwest. Emiy was about 625 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islabds.

There have been four other named storms this season: Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don with the latter becoming a hurricane.

Gradual weakening is expected, and the depression is forecast to become a post-tropical remnant low by Tuesday. On Saturday, it had an 80% chance of development over seven days.

There are now four other tropical concerns, including Tropical Depression 6 that formed Saturday.

National Hurricane Center Tropical activity in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.



Tropical Depression 6, which is west of Emily, was about 625 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving west at 12 mph. Gradual weakening is expected, and the depression is forecast to become a remnant low and dissipate Monday. Eastern tropical Atlantic disturbance AL90 is producing shower and thunderstorm activity in association with an area of low pressure near the Windward Islands. Some additional development of this system is likely and a tropical depression could form by early next week while this system moves westward to west-northwestward over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea. It has a 70% chance of development over seven days.

An area of disturbed weather is in the far eastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to lead to the formation of a broad area of low pressure early this week. Some slow development could occur thereafter as it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph, and tropical depression could form as it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday. It has a 30% chance of development over seven days.

A tropical wave near the western coast of Africa is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, nd a tropical depression could form later this week while it moves west-northwestward across the ewastern tropical Atlantic. It has a 10% chance of development over seven days.