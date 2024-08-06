Tropical Storm Debby continues to spin around Georgia with winds of 40 miles an hour. It's a slow-moving storm system which will meander across the southeast over the next several days. It's expected to slide out into the Atlantic where it could get a little bit stronger, before making a second landfall in the Carolinas. Flooding will be a big concern with over a foot of rainfall expected in that area. By Friday, it will start to dissipate as it moves up towards the Mid-Atlantic States, and then eventually make a push up towards the tri-state area of New York City, spreading some heavy rainfall and some gusty winds in that area. In the meantime, we're watching an area in the southern Caribbean. This one is heading towards the Yucatan peninsula, it has a 30% chance of development. It's no threat to South Florida.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

