Tropical Storm Cindy strengthens slightly to 60 mph

Storm expected to pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.
Tropical Storm Cindy continues to churn over the Atlantic Ocean with slightly increased winds though the window to strengthen further is coming to end.
Tropical Storm Cindy 5 a.m. June 24, 2023.png
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 09:07:58-04

According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. Saturday advisory, Cindy has 60 mph winds as it moves west-northwest at 15 mph.

Cindy is about 1,090 miles east of Lesser Antilles.

Forecasters said this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

On the forecast track, the system is expected to remain well east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week. 

Some gradual weakening is forecast into early next week.

It is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
