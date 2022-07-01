Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has developed into Tropical Storm Bonnie as it moves towards Central America.

Bonnie has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west at 20 mph.

Bonne is expected to produce heavy rainfall across parts of Nicaragua and Costa Rica, which could lead to flash flooding as the disturbance moves onshore Friday night.

The system will then have a better chance of strengthening in a hurricane as it moves into the Pacific by Saturday.

Since Bonnie is expected to maintain tropical depression or tropical storm status over land, the system moving from the Atlantic Basin to the Pacific Basin will keep Bonnie, its Atlantic name.

If Bonnie becomes a remnant low then re-develops over the Pacific Ocean, it would get the next name of the Pacific list.

The last system to move from the Atlantic into the Pacific and keep its Atlantic name was Otto in 2016.

