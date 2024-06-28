Watch Now
Tropical Storm Beryl could form as early as today. Here's what we know

hurricane.png
Posted at 8:09 AM, Jun 28, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our second tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season could form as early as Friday or sometime this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center said Friday an area of unsettled weather in the central Atlantic is "becoming better defined" and "a tropical depression or tropical storm will likely form later today or on Saturday."

Poster image (3).jpg

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The wave currently has an 80% chance of development over the next two days, and a 90% chance over the next five days.

"Computer models taking it into the southern Caribbean, and five days from now," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said. "So as we head towards the middle of next week, models have it anywhere from Hispanola down into the southern Caribbean."

Poster image (2).jpg

In addition, a wave right behind it has a low chance of development, as does an area of unsettled weather working its way across the Yucatan Peninsula and heading into northern Mexico.

Poster image (1).jpg

