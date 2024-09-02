Tropical disturbances drenching Gulf Coast and Eastern Caribbean

Three areas in the tropics still showing signs of possible development.

The first disturbance is located in the Gulf of Mexico bringing heavy rainfall to the coast of Louisiana and Texas. More rain will happen throughout the week for these coastal areas since the tropical disturbance is almost stalled.

The second area has a medium chance of development. It is moving over the Windward Islands this Monday and then moves into the Caribbean Sea by Tuesday, where it will have a better chance of organizing.

The disturbance will continue to track westward staying well away and south of Florida. But when it is in the western Caribbean Sea, it will strengthen into a stronger and more organized system before making landfall over Central America by early next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

There is still high uncertainty as to how strong the storm will become. Western Caribbean and Central America need to monitor it more closely.

The third, and last, area of interest is off the west coast of Africa. This wanes back and forth with tropical development chances. Its chances for organizing will be dependent on whether it can develop among the plume of Saharan dust in its environment.