Tropical disturbance could form in Gulf of Mexico this week

An area off the coast of Belize is expected to move into the SW Gulf of Mexico where it has a low chance of development.

A low pressure center is expected to form by Friday afternoon by the Bay of Campeche.

The chances of this becoming at least a tropical depression are now at a 20% within the next two days and 30% over the next five days.

The system is expected to move over the southwestern Gulf toward Mexico and Texas. Florida is not expected to be impacted.