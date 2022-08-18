Watch Now
Tropical disturbance could form in Gulf of Mexico this week

An area off the coast of Belize is expected to move into the SW Gulf of Mexico where it has a low chance of development.
Posted at 7:56 AM, Aug 18, 2022
An area off the coast of Belize is expected to move into the SW Gulf of Mexico where it has a low chance of development.

A low pressure center is expected to form by Friday afternoon by the Bay of Campeche.

The chances of this becoming at least a tropical depression are now at a 20% within the next two days and 30% over the next five days.

The system is expected to move over the southwestern Gulf toward Mexico and Texas. Florida is not expected to be impacted.

