Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Tropical Depression Two forms off North Carolina coast

Expected to strengthen into tropical storm, but won't impact South Florida's weather
items.[0].videoTitle
Tropical Depression Two formed on Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
Tropical Depression Two on June 14, 2021.jpg
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 11:26:06-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Depression Two formed on Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland said the depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves northeast. The next named storm will be called Bill.

It will be a short-lived system, however, only lasting about 36 hours before dying off near Nova Scotia.

Wieland said the depression will have no effect on our weather in South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

Tropical Depression Two on June 14, 2021.jpg
Tropical Depression Two on June 14, 2021.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two other areas for potential tropical development.

The NHC is giving an area over the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico a high chance of development over the next five days as it drifts north, and a tropical depression could form late in the week.

Meanwhile, an area off the coast of Africa has a low chance of development for now. Wieland said we don't normally see tropical development in that area this time of year.

An area of potential tropical development off the coast of Africa on June 14, 2021 .jpg
An area of potential tropical development off the coast of Africa on June 14, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018

2021 STORM NAMES

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.