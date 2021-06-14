Tropical Depression Two forms off North Carolina coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Depression Two formed on Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland said the depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves northeast. The next named storm will be called Bill.

It will be a short-lived system, however, only lasting about 36 hours before dying off near Nova Scotia.

Wieland said the depression will have no effect on our weather in South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

WPTV Tropical Depression Two on June 14, 2021.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two other areas for potential tropical development.

The NHC is giving an area over the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico a high chance of development over the next five days as it drifts north, and a tropical depression could form late in the week.

Meanwhile, an area off the coast of Africa has a low chance of development for now. Wieland said we don't normally see tropical development in that area this time of year.