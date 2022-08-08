Tropical depression may form this week in the Atlantic

The tropics have been quiet for over a month now, but now we're heading into the busier months of August, September and October.

A tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic is moving west and could become a depression by mid-late week.

It has a 10% chance of development in two days and a 40% chance of development in five days.

If it takes on a name, it would become Danielle.

Atmospheric and oceanic conditions still favor an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, according to NOAA’s annual mid-season update last week.

NOAA forecasters have slightly decreased the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 60% (lowered from the outlook issued in May, which predicted a 65% chance). The likelihood of near-normal activity has risen to 30% and the chances remain at 10% for a below-normal season.

