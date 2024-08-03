Tropical depression Four forms just south of Cuba, the latest track and impacts for south Florida

Tropical depression Four forms just south of Cuba, on the latest track the main impact for southeast Florida will be heavy rainfall and flooding.

A closed circulation was found south of Cuba Friday night, deeming the tropical wave officially a tropical depression.

Tropical Depression Four will continue to move over Cuba overnight and into Saturday morning. By the afternoon it will pull away from the island and move into the open waters of the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Some changes in the late 11pm advisory,



﻿Closed circulation south of Cuba, upgraded to Tropical Depression

Slight westward shift in track

﻿Upward trend in intensity before landfall, may become a hurricane before landfall in the big bend

No changes to our impacts, flooding threat, slim severe threat.

Expect off and on rain squalls all weekend, Expect heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds with them as they move through the area. Flooding will be the main threat over the weekend, with 4-6" of rain expected, higher amounts in some isolated spots.Heaviest rainfall will be on the west coast of Florida where 6-8" is forecast. There will also be a storm surge of 1-3ft ft Myers south, and 3-4ft Tampa bay northward.