Tropical Depression 12 forms far from South Florida in Atlantic Ocean

System forecast to briefly become tropical storm before weakening
Tropical Depression No. 12 has formed far out in the Atlantic Ocean, but it isn't expected to pose a threat.
Posted at 5:27 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 17:27:35-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Depression No. 12 has formed in the far Atlantic Ocean, but it isn't a concern for South Florida.

The tropical depression formed Tuesday off the coast of Africa.

According to the National Hurricane Center, it was about 440 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

"It will stay in the Atlantic for the next four to five days" before briefly becoming a tropical storm, WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said.

"And then by Thursday, a couple days from now, it starts to weaken very quickly," Weagle added.

Another tropical wave in the Atlantic is expected to track across the Caribbean Sea in the coming days.

The next named storm would be Julia.

