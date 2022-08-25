Tropical activity ramping up in Atlantic after long quiet stretch

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on two disturbances in the Atlantic, but both currently have low formation chances.

The tropical wave east of the Windward Islands has a 20% chance of developing in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The tropical wave moving off the African coast has a 10% chance for development in two days and a 20% chance in the next five days.

This could end up being just the third August since 1961 there hasn’t been a tropical storm in the Atlantic.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has produced only three named storms. Colin, the most recent named storm, dissipated from a tropical storm to a tropical depression on July 3.

The 53-day streak without a named storm is the third-longest in recorded Atlantic hurricane season history.

The longest dry streak lasted 61 days from June 18 to Aug. 18 in 1999. After the dry spell, the 1999 hurricane season had five Category 4 storms and the drenching Cat. 2 Irene that passed over Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties in mid-October.

In 2002, there was a 59-day streak that went from June 2 to July 31. After that stretch, there were 7 tropical storms and 4 hurricanes.

The next named storm would be Danielle.