Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tracking three different areas in the Tropics

SOCIAL_Tropical Outlook-AUTO.png
wptv
SOCIAL_Tropical Outlook-AUTO.png
Tropical Outlook-2.png
Tropical Outlook-1.png
Web_Hurricane_Track.png
Posted

Tropical storm Dexter will continue to move away from the US and stay over the open waters of the north Atlantic until it becomes extra-tropical.

An area off the Georgia coast is highlighted with a medium chance to develop as low pressure develops off an old frontal boundary in a few days. It could become tropical as it moves north, away from us.

A tropical wave way out in the tropical Atlantic is highlighted with a medium chance to develop in the long term. A tropical depression could form over the weekend from this wave as it moves across the tropical Atlantic. Right now it's too early to tell exactly where it will go and how strong it will get, but early model runs suggest it will go north well east of Florida.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Swell in the forecast!!

James Wieland