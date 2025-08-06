Tracking three different areas in the Tropics

Tropical storm Dexter will continue to move away from the US and stay over the open waters of the north Atlantic until it becomes extra-tropical.

An area off the Georgia coast is highlighted with a medium chance to develop as low pressure develops off an old frontal boundary in a few days. It could become tropical as it moves north, away from us.

A tropical wave way out in the tropical Atlantic is highlighted with a medium chance to develop in the long term. A tropical depression could form over the weekend from this wave as it moves across the tropical Atlantic. Right now it's too early to tell exactly where it will go and how strong it will get, but early model runs suggest it will go north well east of Florida.

