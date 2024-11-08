Watch Now
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Will hurricane Rafael get stronger?

Hurricane Rafael has regained major hurricane status with max winds 120mph as of 4am Friday. The forecast calls for some steady weakening over the next several days as it makes a loop in the middle of the gulf of Mexico then drops south and dissipates.

A tropical wave to our east continues to have a low chance for development as it moves westward. Regardless of development we will see an increase in rain chances and wind from it on Sunday and Monday as tropical air moves back into south Florida.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

