Rafael has made landfall in the Cuban province of Artemisa just

east of Playa Majana at 4:15pm on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds at landfall are

estimated to be near 115 mph (185 km/h). The estimated minimum

central pressure is 956 mb.

It has now emerged into the Gulf of Mexico with 105mph winds. It will continue westward as a strong hurricane before weakening eventually by the end of the weekend in the south/central/western gulf.

