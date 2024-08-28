TRACKING THE TROPICS: Two areas of concerns to keep an eye on

There are 2 areas in the Atlantic that the Hurricane Center is monitoring.

One area is just south of Bermuda. This one has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical system.

If something does form, there is no threat to our area. It would be short-lived either way.

Farther out into the Atlantic, there is a second area of concern.

A tropical wave will enter that region this weekend of early next week.

For now the Hurricane Center giving it a 20% chance of development.

