Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Two areas of concerns to keep an eye on

46421921-WPTV_Tropical Outlook-Auto.png
wptv
46421921-WPTV_Tropical Outlook-Auto.png
Posted

There are 2 areas in the Atlantic that the Hurricane Center is monitoring.

One area is just south of Bermuda. This one has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical system.

If something does form, there is no threat to our area. It would be short-lived either way.

Farther out into the Atlantic, there is a second area of concern.

A tropical wave will enter that region this weekend of early next week.

For now the Hurricane Center giving it a 20% chance of development.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small, barely rideable windchop this week

James Wieland