TRACKING THE TROPICS: Two areas of concerns to keep an eye on

There are 2 areas in the Atlantic that the Hurricane Center is monitoring.
One area is just south of Bermuda. This one has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical system.
If something does form, there is no threat to our area. It would be short-lived either way.
Farther out into the Atlantic, there is a second area of concern.
A tropical wave will enter that region this weekend of early next week.
For now the Hurricane Center giving it a 20% chance of development.
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide