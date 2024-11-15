Watch Now
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Sara

In the tropics, tropical storm Sara is struggling along the coast of Honduras. It is forecast to slowly move along the coast then into Belize over the weekend. At this time the National Hurricane center has the low level center dissipating over the Yucatan.

Conditions will not be favorable in the Gulf of Mexico for future tropical re-development, however the moisture will get pulled into a strong cold front that will move through Florida Wednesday/early Thursday enhancing our rainfall then.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

