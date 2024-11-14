Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tropical Depression 19 forms. What it could mean for South Florida

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast for the morning of Nov. 14, 2024.
tropics 2.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Depression 19 formed Thursday morning in the Caribbean and is expected to further strengthen into Tropical Storm Sara over the next couple days.

Steering currents are quite weak, so it will stay off Honduras for a few days.

tropics 2.png

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The WPTV First Alert Weather team is cautiously optimistic with the recent models. They have a weaker storm due to land interaction.

"The storm is not gonna be as strong or it's not gonna have the chance to get as strong as earlier runs of these models were suggesting the past few days," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

It's still forecast to head into the Gulf of Mexico next week. However, it may be weaker as it may stay over land longer once it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula.

"It's gonna be moving over land," Correa said. "It's expected to weaken or remain as a tropical storm."

tropics 1.png

Then a cold front will come and weaken it more and sweep it eastward.

We may see in increase in rain chances on Wednesday ahead of the front. However, there is still some uncertainty at this point, so there may be additional adjustments to the forecast.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Windchop returns, and some swell

James Wieland