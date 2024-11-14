Tropical Depression 19 forms. What it could mean for South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Depression 19 formed Thursday morning in the Caribbean and is expected to further strengthen into Tropical Storm Sara over the next couple days.

Steering currents are quite weak, so it will stay off Honduras for a few days.

The WPTV First Alert Weather team is cautiously optimistic with the recent models. They have a weaker storm due to land interaction.

"The storm is not gonna be as strong or it's not gonna have the chance to get as strong as earlier runs of these models were suggesting the past few days," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

It's still forecast to head into the Gulf of Mexico next week. However, it may be weaker as it may stay over land longer once it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula.

"It's gonna be moving over land," Correa said. "It's expected to weaken or remain as a tropical storm."

Then a cold front will come and weaken it more and sweep it eastward.

We may see in increase in rain chances on Wednesday ahead of the front. However, there is still some uncertainty at this point, so there may be additional adjustments to the forecast.