WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A low pressure system off Hatteras has acquired enough tropical characteristics to be named a subtropical storm, the National Huricane Center said.

Subtropical Storm Josephine forms off the mid-Atlantic coast

Subtropical Storm Josephine formed Wednesday afternoon and is forecast to move northeastward away from the United States, the NHC said. Impacts are expected along parts of the northeastern U.S. coastline, including strong winds, coastal flooding and dangerous surf during the next several days.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory, the center of Subtropical Storm Josephine was located about 265 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and about 585 miles southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Josephine is moving toward the north near 6 mph. The storm should turn northeastward by tomorrow with a large increase in forward speed. On the forecast track, Josephine should move away from the United States and remain south of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected, though Josephine is anticipated to remain a subtropical storm through early Thursday. Further strengthening is likely by late Thursday as Josephine becomes a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds.