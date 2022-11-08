Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Residents of flood-prone Delray Beach neighborhood hope Geotube can withstand storm

Temporary fix helps area known to flood during high tides, king tides
WPTV's Stephanie Susskind profiles what the city of Delray Beach is doing to keep the water out in one flood-prone neighborhood.
Posted at 9:31 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 21:31:38-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — People who live at Southeast First Street and Marine Way in Delray Beach know the drill when it comes to flooding.

In fact, the signs are there warning about street flooding because the area is so prone to flooding during high tides and king tides. Now comes another concern with the potential threat of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The city put in a temporary fix to address the flooding – a Geotube that acts as a barrier from the Intracoastal Waterway. It lines the waterway to prevent the water from coming up and over the road and into people's homes.

Neighbors said it has been a helpful, temporary fix while the city works on a permanent seawall solution.

Some neighbors worry whether that Geotube will still do the job if a hurricane comes through at the same time as king tides or high tides.

Geotube protects from flooding near Southeast First Street and Marine Way in Delray Beach
A Geotube protects against flooding at the corner of Southeast First Street and Marine Way in Delray Beach.

Steve Conway lives on Marine Way but at a little higher elevation.

"I'll have my cars in the garage," he said. "I'm not worried really about water entering the house, but the dogs will get walked and we'll continue our lives, but hopefully we won't lose electricity and have a different situation at the home, because these guys (dogs) get bored."

Conway said he's been fortunate when it comes to storms, but he's skeptical about the Geotube.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Weekend windchop coming, tropics next week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019