Powerful Hurricane Erick making landfall in Mexico Thursday

Powerful Hurricane Erick making landfall in Mexico.

While the Atlantic side continues to stay quiet in the tropics, The eastern Pacific just produced it's first major hurricane of the year. Hurricane Erick rapidly strengthened on Wednesday into a powerful category 4 storm with winds topping out at 145mph.

I will weaken some before reaching the west coast of southern/central Mexico Thursday afternoon but will still remain a powerful hurricane with devastating wind damage likely near its core, along with a storm surge east and south of where the storm makes landfall.

It will also likely producing heavy rainfall over the next couple days which could produce life threatening flooding and mudslides.

This is the 5th named storm on the Pacific side where the season started May 15th.